Rihanna debuts in third place on Sunday Times Rich List

Rihanna poses backstage with her President's award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, U.S., February 22, 2020.

LONDON – Rihanna scored a new record on Wednesday when she was named as the only female entertainer to feature in the top 10 of Britain’s wealthiest musicians.

The 32-year-old Barbados-born singer, who also runs a list of other businesses, made her debut at number three in The Sunday Times Rich List, with an estimated net worth of £468 million (S$811m).

“Rihanna typifies the seismic change we’ve seen in the Rich List in recent years. Once dominated by inherited wealth, the bulk of our 1,000 entries are now self-made people with modest and even troubled starts in life who are driven to work exceptionally hard,” said Robert Watts, the compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, referring to the days when it was largely dominated by white men and inherited wealth.

She came in below veteran earners Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Paul McCartney, making her the third richest musician in Britain where she now lives, but she ranked above Elton John and Mick Jagger.

Only four women appeared in the top 30 of the UK Musicians Rich List, with George Harrison’s widow Olivia placing sixth with her son Dhani, and Adele listed at No. 22 alongside Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Rihanna’s wealth has accumulated over the past decade as she branched out into various business endeavours such as cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, lingerie line Savage X Fenty and fashion line Fenty.

Ed Sheeran tops the ranks of Britain’s richest young musicians (aged 30 or under) with a fortune of £200 million.

“Touring remains the big earner for many of the stadium-filling acts on our musicians’ list,” Watts said.