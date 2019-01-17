Rihanna sues dad over Fenty brand name

Rihanna has sued her father for trading on her Fenty brand name.

The Barbadian pop star, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing Ronald Fenty and two business partners of fraud and false advertising over his Fenty Entertainment company.

Rihanna, who uses the Fenty trademark to sell cosmetics, lingerie and sneakers, asked the court for an injunction to stop her father using the Fenty name and an unspecified amount of damages.

The lawsuit said Rihanna had "absolutely no affiliation" with Fenty Entertainment and yet the company was misappropriating her name and misrepresenting itself as being affiliated with her.