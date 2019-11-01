Ringo Starr 'emotional' as Beatles come together in new recording

WEST HOLLYWOOD : When Ringo Starr decided to record a cover of one of the last songs written by John Lennon, the Beatles drummer knew he wanted former bandmate Paul McCartney to play bass.

Then, his record producer Jack Douglas found a way to bring in a bit of the late guitarist George Harrison, inserted strings from Here Comes The Sun - one of the few Beatles hits written by Harrison - into Starr's recording of the song Grow Old With Me, a single on his new album, What's My Name.

"We are all on it now," Starr said of the musical reunion. Lennon had recorded a demo of the track for his 1980 release Double Fantasy, but it never made it onto that album.

Starr, 79, said Lennon's voice can be heard on the demo saying "this'll be great for you, Ringo".

He said: "It was emotional listening to John's version, because he'd written other songs for me. So I thought no, I am going to do this one.