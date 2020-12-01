Rita Ora ‘embarrassed’ after breaking London lockdown rules

Rita Ora poses ahead of the MTV EMA's 2020 in London, Britain, in this image released on November 8, 2020.

London – British singer-actress Rita Ora apologised on Monday for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules after holding her 30th birthday party with friends in a London restaurant.

Writing on the social media platform Instagram, Ora called the party, which took place on Saturday in Notting Hill, west London, a “serious and inexcusable error of judgement”.

“It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK,” she wrote.

“I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness.

“Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise,” she added.

London police confirmed that officers had been called to Notting Hill over a breach of Covid-19 regulations.

“Officers continue to assess the allegations and are liaising with the local authority regarding a potential breach of regulations at the premises. Enquiries continue,” a Metropolitan police statement said.

Ora has volunteered to pay a fine.

Police in England can issue fines of up to £10,000 (S$17,924) for breaches of the lockdown curbs.

England was placed under four weeks of restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus in November.

Restaurants and pubs were among businesses affected.

Individuals were also banned from meeting indoors with people from other households.

The lockdown is set to end on Dec 2 and be replaced by a tiered system allowing hospitality venues to reopen in certain areas under social distancing rules.

The Sun newspaper published photos of Ora and other celebrities arriving at a restaurant.

“It’s important that everybody in society sets an example by following the rules – that is for every member of the public, including celebrities,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.