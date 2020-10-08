Rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 after long cancer battle

LOS ANGELES : Eddie Van Halen, the pioneering guitar player of US rock band Van Halen, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65.

His death was announced by his son, 29, a bass player who joined the band in later years.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolfgang Van Halen said on Twitter.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and offstage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, pop."