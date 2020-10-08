Music

Rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 after long cancer battle

Rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 after long cancer battle
Eddie Van Halen at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. PHOTO: AFP
Oct 08, 2020 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES : Eddie Van Halen, the pioneering guitar player of US rock band Van Halen, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65.

His death was announced by his son, 29, a bass player who joined the band in later years.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolfgang Van Halen said on Twitter.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and offstage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, pop."

People magazine reported the rocker died at a Los Angeles-area hospital with his wife, son and other family members at his side.- REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and members of K-Pop boyband BTS pose for photographs with a gift given by BTS during Youth Day at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, September 19, 2020.
Music

Calls grow for BTS to postpone, skip military service

Related Stories

New Bon Jovi album 2020 covers pandemic, race, police

Show must go on as Queen, Lambert release first live album

Himesh Patel left ‘awestruck’ by Tenet’s visuals, raves about Nolan

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Celebrities