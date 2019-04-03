Music

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, 75, to undergo heart surgery

Apr 03, 2019 06:00 am

LONDON: Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will undergo heart surgery this week in New York. This comes after the postponement of the British rock band's North American tour.

US website The Drudge Report said the 75-year-old singer would be replacing a heart valve, while New York Post's Page Six website said the surgery would involve placing a stent in his heart.

Jagger was photographed on Sunday in Miami Beach, Florida on the beach with his current girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, their young son, and daughter.

He has not explained his medical issue but told fans in a tweet on Saturday that he would be "working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can". - REUTERS

