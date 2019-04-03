Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, 75, to undergo heart surgery

LONDON: Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will undergo heart surgery this week in New York. This comes after the postponement of the British rock band's North American tour.

US website The Drudge Report said the 75-year-old singer would be replacing a heart valve, while New York Post's Page Six website said the surgery would involve placing a stent in his heart.

Jagger was photographed on Sunday in Miami Beach, Florida on the beach with his current girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, their young son, and daughter.