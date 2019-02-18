Roma star says she's proud of indigenous roots after racial slur

Oscar-nominated Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio, who stars in the critically acclaimed film Roma, said on Saturday that she was "proud" of her Oaxacan indigenous roots after a soap opera star used a racial slur to describe her.

"It saddens me that there are people who do not know the correct meaning of words," the 25-year-old, who plays a domestic worker and became the first indigenous woman to be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, said in a statement.

Last Friday, a video surfaced on Twitter in which Mexican actor Sergio Goyri, 60, can be heard criticising the film community for nominating "a f***ing Indian who says, 'Yes, ma'am, no, ma'am'".