Ronan Keating apologises for Singapore coronavirus post

SINGAPORE – Irish singer Ronan Keating removed a social media post about ships near Singapore not being allowed to dock because of the coronavirus after several online users said it was misleading.

“You say it best when you say nothing at all,” Instagram user Gweezilla commented on Keating’s post, referring to his 1999 hit song When You Say Nothing At All made famous by the romantic comedy film Notting Hill.

After netizens criticised him for his ignorance, Keating posted an apology.

He wrote: "I recently posted this pic after being told by a local in Singapore that the reason they were all parked up was due to the virus. I have been recently informed that this is not true and that this is how the harbour always looks. I apologise if I offended anyone in my post. You all know I would never purposefully do that.

"To all you haters out there, get on with your short life. I went to Singapore and did a gig when others were cancelling and the same in Jakarta. I feel very blessed to be able to do what I do. Peace and love to all and wash your hands."

Keating, who shot to prominence in the 1990s as a member of boy band Boyzone, had earlier posted a photograph of about two dozen ships anchored off the city on Instagram and Twitter, with a caption that said the traffic was related to the coronavirus.

But ships at sea off the world’s second-busiest port are a common sight and many social media users were quick to tell him so.

The city-state’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) also responded to Keating’s post on Monday, saying a ship arrives or leaves Singapore every two to three minutes and that there can be about 1,000 ships there at any one time.