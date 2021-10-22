Severe muscle spasms delay Celine Dion's new Las Vegas show

MONTREAL : Celine Dion has postponed a new Las Vegas residency, saying she's been suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that have prevented her from rehearsing and performing for the show.

The 53-year-old Canadian singer was scheduled to perform at the newly constructed Resorts World Theatre in November as well as in January and February of next year.

"I'm heartbroken by this," she said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words."