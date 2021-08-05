Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire: Forbes

In this file photo taken on November 14, 2019 Barbadian singer/actress/designer Rihanna arrives for the AFI Opening Night Gala premiere of "Queen & Slim" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES – Pop star Rihanna’s net worth is estimated at US$1.7 billion (S$2.3b), making her the richest woman musician in the world over Madonna and Beyonce, but her music is not the primary source of her wealth, Forbes magazine said on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Barbados-born singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, derives an estimated US$1.4 billion of her fortune from her 50 per cent stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line.

The rest of Rihanna’s wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company - pegged at $270 million - and her income as a singer and actress.

Rihanna’s beauty company, of which LVMH owns the other half, is known for its broad range of 50 skin tones, including dark shades for women of colour, which were rare when it launched in 2017. This made it a leader in inclusivity in the industry.

She ranks second behind Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.