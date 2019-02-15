Singer Ryan Adams denies sexual misconduct accusations

US singer-songwriter Ryan Adams on Wednesday called a New York Times article about him "upsettingly inaccurate", but said he was "not a perfect man" and apologised to anyone he had hurt.

The 44-year-old was responding on Twitter to the story in which seven women, including his ex-wife, actress Mandy Moore, accused him of manipulative behaviour and of pursuing female artists for sex.

One of the women said he had exchanged sexually explicit messages online with her when she was aged 15 and 16.

Adams tweeted: "I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologise deeply and unreservedly.

"But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."

Adams' attorney Andrew Brettler told the newspaper that Adams "unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage".

Moore, the star of the hit TV drama This Is Us who married Adams in 2009, told the New York Times that "music was a point of control for him".