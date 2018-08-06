Sistar's Soyou getting used to going solo

Soyou will be among 100 artists performing at the HallyuPopFest 2018 next month.

A year after K-pop girl group Sistar disbanded, former member Soyou has begun to adjust to her solo singing career.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Kang Ji Hyun, told The New Paper in an e-mail interview: "I took a while to get used to saying the new solo greeting as I was so used to saying the group version of 'I am Sistar's Soyou.'

"Now that I am a solo artist, I have to make many decisions on my own, and I think I have got better and quicker at doing that."

Next month, she will be performing in Singapore at HallyuPopFest 2018.

The largest K-pop festival in South-east Asia, the three-day event features 100 artists including Wanna One, NCT 127, Taeyeon and BtoB.

On the differences between going solo and being in Sistar, which was formed in 2010, Soyou said: "The pros are that there is an easier coordination of opinions and the preparation time for hair and make-up is short.

"However, the burden and pressure (of going solo) is very big, and it can be lonely."

Admitting that she missed performing with Bora, Dasom and Hyolyn, Soyou said the former bandmates still make it a point to meet up.

CATCHING UP

As for what they do during these get-togethers, she said: "Eating delicious food while catching up with one another."

Last December, Soyou released her first solo six-track album Part.1 RE:BORN, which peaked at No. 19 on the Gaon Music Chart.

Unlike Sistar's electro-pop sound, her offering comprises mellow and mid-tempo songs.

"These songs are more relatable and give people a sense of comfort. When preparing for an album, I tend to be very careful about the lyrics.

"Maybe that is why for last year's album, I heard a lot about people gaining strength and receiving consolation when they hear the songs..." she said.

Soyou is determined to explore dance tracks in her follow-up, saying: "I want to challenge (myself in) many different genres, expressing them according to how I feel, and not be limited to just one genre."

That is why she has been collaborating with singers Sung Si Kyung, Baekhyun, Junggigo and Jeong Se Woon on a version of K-pop boy band Paran's First Love on Korean variety singing programme Sugar Man 2.

On whether she would perform the song with Jeong, who will also be at HallyuPopFest, she said: "If audiences wish to listen to First Love, I (could) sing a short verse.

"I have prepared other songs, so it would be good if everyone can anticipate and look forward to it."

FYI

What: HallyuPopFest 2018

When: Sept 7 to 9, various times

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Tickets: $148 to $498 from www.sportshubtix.sg and Singapore Indoor Stadium box office