Spice Girls reunite without Victoria

Their reunion tour has gotten singer Adele all excited, who posted a childhood photo of herself in front of posters of the band.

Best-selling '90s girl group Spice Girls promise to give fans what they really, really want on a UK reunion tour next year.

The British pop band - minus fifth member Victoria Beckham - released details of a comeback tour, which will see them play at Wembley Stadium.

In a video shared on the group's Twitter account, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown staged a mock news broadcast to confirm rumours of the tour.

Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, later posted a photo of the foursome on social media alongside a statement.

"I won't be joining my girls onstage again, but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour," she wrote on Instagram.

The tour announcement sparked celebration from fans, including British singer Adele, who shared a childhood photo of herself posing excitedly in front of posters of the band on her bedroom wall.