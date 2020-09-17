Taiwanese singer-host Alien Huang, 36, dies in accident at home

Taiwanese television host and singer Alien Huang has died at the age of 36, according to Taiwanese media.

Huang, who is famous for co-hosting the long-running variety programme 100% Entertainment with singer Show Lo and TV host Linda Chien, was found dead at his home in Taipei yesterday.

According to Taiwan's Apple Daily, he returned home at about 10pm on Tuesday. There was no one at home at that time.

He was found lying half-dressed in the hallway near the bathroom by his father, who was looking for him to have lunch together, at about 11am on Wednesday. There were some external injuries on Huang's head and some blood stains on the floor.

He was pronounced dead by the paramedics who arrived at the scene. The police did not find any drugs, wine bottles or signs of struggle on the premises.