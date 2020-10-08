Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden for president

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Best Direction for "The Man" during the 2020 MTV VMAs in this screen grab image made available on August 30, 2020.

Washington – US pop superstar Taylor Swift on Wednesday threw her support behind Joe Biden for president, telling her 200 million-plus social media orbit that the veteran Democrat will start a “healing process” in the US.

The 30-year-old has lashed out before at President Donald Trump, including in August when she blasted his “ineffective leadership” against the coronavirus pandemic and his efforts to “subvert and destroy” US voting rights.

But her remarks in a magazine article that she posted on Instagram and Twitter was her first formal declaration of support for Biden.

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first,” Swift said in V Magazine’s Thought Leaders issue.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election,” she added. “Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

She quickly received shout-outs from Biden and his running mate Harris.