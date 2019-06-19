Taylor Swift fights for LGBTQ rights in star-studded music video

The video featured a cameo by Katy Perry (left), whose appearance signalled an end to a spat between her and Taylor Swift.

LOS ANGELES : US singer Taylor Swift on Monday released a star-studded music video for her new single You Need To Calm Down that scolded social media trolls and those who attack LGBTQ people, and urged fans to sign a petition demanding US legal protections for gays, lesbians and transgender people.

The video featured a surprise cameo by former pop star rival Katy Perry, whose appearance signalled an end to a spat between the pair that began in 2013 over back-up dancers.

Celebrities in the video who identify as LGBTQ include Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Porter, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Adam Lambert and the stars of hit Netflix reality series Queer Eye.

At the end of the video, fans were asked to sign a petition urging the US Senate to pass legislation that would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.

The measure has already cleared the US House of Representatives.

"Let's show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally," it said.