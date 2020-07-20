Tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally

Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020.

WASHINGTON – In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, US rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion and pornography, argued policy with attendees and at one point broke down in tears.

The 43-year-old, a former supporter of US President Donald Trump who has left voters befuddled over whether his campaign is genuine or a publicity stunt to help sell albums or merchandise, delivered rambling remarks during the event at a Charleston, South Carolina wedding venue and convention centre.

In remarks that lasted just over an hour, he denounced abortion, swore, called on random members to speak, appeared to be putting forward policy proposals on the fly, and made comments that left even those in attendance muttering in disbelief.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves work for other white people,” he said at one point when discussing economic inequality, referring to the US abolitionist and political activist.

The event, which was livestreamed on YouTube and carried on local television stations, did little to clarify whether West is genuinely attempting to win the presidency. The campaign he launched with a July 4 tweet has already missed several deadlines to appear on key state ballots.

At times, he even seemed to suggest he was more interested in disseminating a message than winning the presidency.

“Freedom does not come from an election. The freedom comes from you not loading up the pornography. The freedom comes from you not taking the (opioid) Percocet,” he said at one point.

West appeared on stage with “2020” shaved into the back of his head and wearing what appeared to be a military-style security vest.

He argued that abortion should be legal but heavily discouraged, suggesting he would promote a policy as president that anyone who gives birth to a child be given US$1 million “or something in that family”.

West referred to the Bible and Christian teachings multiple times, and broke down in tears at one point while describing how he was nearly aborted by his parents and that he had wanted his reality TV star wife Kim Kardashian to get an abortion when she was pregnant with North, their oldest daughter.

He said: “My dad wanted to abort me. My mum saved my life. There would’ve been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy.”

He later shouted: “I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!”