Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj for lifting lyrics, melody

Tracy Chapman has sued rapper Nicki Minaj, who may now have to say more than Sorry for allegedly copying the Grammy-winning US folk singer's lyrics and a melody without her permission.

Trinidad-born Minaj's album Queen was ultimately released in August without the song Sorry, which Chapman claims was partially lifted from her own 1988 hit Baby Can I Hold You.

Chapman said in a lawsuit filed on Monday that Minaj and her agents made "multiple requests" starting in June 2018 to license the song - after Sorry had already been recorded.