Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj for lifting lyrics, melody
Tracy Chapman has sued rapper Nicki Minaj, who may now have to say more than Sorry for allegedly copying the Grammy-winning US folk singer's lyrics and a melody without her permission.
Trinidad-born Minaj's album Queen was ultimately released in August without the song Sorry, which Chapman claims was partially lifted from her own 1988 hit Baby Can I Hold You.
Chapman said in a lawsuit filed on Monday that Minaj and her agents made "multiple requests" starting in June 2018 to license the song - after Sorry had already been recorded.
Even though Chapman "repeatedly" rejected those requests, Minaj then provided a copy of Sorry to a popular New York DJ on radio station HOT 97, the suit alleges. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now