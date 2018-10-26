Music

Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj for lifting lyrics, melody

Tracy Chapman (right) and Nicki Minaj. PHOTOS: AFP
Oct 26, 2018 06:00 am

Tracy Chapman has sued rapper Nicki Minaj, who may now have to say more than Sorry for allegedly copying the Grammy-winning US folk singer's lyrics and a melody without her permission.

Trinidad-born Minaj's album Queen was ultimately released in August without the song Sorry, which Chapman claims was partially lifted from her own 1988 hit Baby Can I Hold You.

Chapman said in a lawsuit filed on Monday that Minaj and her agents made "multiple requests" starting in June 2018 to license the song - after Sorry had already been recorded.

Even though Chapman "repeatedly" rejected those requests, Minaj then provided a copy of Sorry to a popular New York DJ on radio station HOT 97, the suit alleges. - AFP

