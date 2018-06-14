Trump calls De Niro 'very low IQ individual' for Tony Awards outburst
Mr Donald Trump on Tuesday hit back at Robert De Niro, calling him a "very low IQ individual", after the Oscar-winning US actor's expletive-laden attack on the US president on live television.
Two days after De Niro's outburst on the stage of the Tony Awards ceremony in New York, Mr Trump said he had watched the clip "and (I) truly believe he may be punch drunk".
He twice used the F-bomb against Mr Trump on Sunday, prompting loud applause from the audience of theatre actors, directors and producers at Radio City Music Hall.
His remarks were bleeped for more than six million Americans watching the awards show on CBS at home.
De Niro, 74, took the stage to introduce Tony Awards performer Bruce Springsteen.
Without any preamble, he said: "I'm gonna say one thing. F*** Trump." He added: "It's no longer down with Trump. It's f*** Trump."
Mr Trump was on his way to Singapore to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the Broadway awards show was taking place.
He delivered his responsewhile on his way back to the US, tweeting: "Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk'. I guess he doesn't realize the economy is the best it's ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!" - REUTERS
