Music

U2 tops Forbes list of highest-paid musicians

U2 tops Forbes list of highest-paid musicians
PHOTO: AFP
Dec 06, 2018 06:00 am

Irish rock band U2 topped the 2018 Forbes magazine list of the highest-paid musicians on Tuesday thanks in part to the group's successful Joshua Tree world tour celebrating their classic 1987 album.

That tour helped them collect US$118 million (S$161 million) in pre-tax earnings from June 1 last year to June 1 this year, which also included revenue from a new tour, Experience + Innocence.

British pop rock band Coldplay finished second on the Forbes list with US$115.5 million, mostly from its A Head Full Of Dreams tour.

Billions of streams helped British singer Ed Sheeran finish third with US$110 million, followed by Bruno Mars (US$100 million) and Katy Perry (US$83 million). - REUTERS

Ariana Grande's new music video bests Adele to fastest 100m views
Music

Grande's video hits 100 million views

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Music