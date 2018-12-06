U2 tops Forbes list of highest-paid musicians

Irish rock band U2 topped the 2018 Forbes magazine list of the highest-paid musicians on Tuesday thanks in part to the group's successful Joshua Tree world tour celebrating their classic 1987 album.

That tour helped them collect US$118 million (S$161 million) in pre-tax earnings from June 1 last year to June 1 this year, which also included revenue from a new tour, Experience + Innocence.

British pop rock band Coldplay finished second on the Forbes list with US$115.5 million, mostly from its A Head Full Of Dreams tour.