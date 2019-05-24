Vengaboys’ hit now a political anthem in Austria

Vengaboys' party hit We're Going To Ibiza is now at the top of iTunes in Austria.

VIENNA While Austrian politicians have been in crisis mode since a recent video sting, one song has become an unlikely anthem: The 1999 party hit We're Going To Ibiza by Dutch pop group Vengaboys.

The government collapsed over the weekend after far-right Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache resigned as vice-chancellor.

He had been filmed at a villa in Ibiza offering to fix state contracts for favours from a woman posing as a Russian oligarch's niece.

According to the website PopVortex, We're Going To Ibiza is now the No. 1 download on iTunes in Austria. More than 5,000 people chanted the song at the Vienna Heldenplatz central square next to the Hofburg palace presidential residence after Mr Strache quit.

German comedian Jan Bohmermann, who knew about the Strache video weeks before it was published, posted a YouTube link to the song's music video on Twitter.

Vengaboys - who will perform at a concert in the Austrian province of Carinthia on Aug 23 - expressed their joy in a reply tweet: "Wow, Going To Ibiza is #1 in Austria. Hey @janboehm did you make this happen?!"