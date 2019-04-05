Music

The Weeknd sued by songwriters over A Lonely Night

Apr 05, 2019 06:00 am

The Weeknd has been sued by three British songwriters over allegations that he copied their work to produce his 2016 hit A Lonely Night, according to US court documents.

Songwriters William Smith, Brian Clover and Scott McCulloch sued the Canadian singer, Universal Music Group and others in a Los Angeles federal court.

The trio heard their track, I Need To Love, in the song in question, which appears on The Weeknd's Grammy-winning album Starboy, and they are seeking unspecified damages. - REUTERS

