The Weeknd sued by songwriters over A Lonely Night
The Weeknd has been sued by three British songwriters over allegations that he copied their work to produce his 2016 hit A Lonely Night, according to US court documents.
Songwriters William Smith, Brian Clover and Scott McCulloch sued the Canadian singer, Universal Music Group and others in a Los Angeles federal court.
The trio heard their track, I Need To Love, in the song in question, which appears on The Weeknd's Grammy-winning album Starboy, and they are seeking unspecified damages. - REUTERS
