Welsh singer Duffy reveals rape, abduction

LONDON Welsh soul singer Duffy on Tuesday attributed her long musical hiatus to a violent assault that saw her "raped and drugged and held captive over some days".

The Grammy winner, who in 2011 said she was "taking a break" from the public spotlight, said in an emotional Instagram post that "I am ok and safe now" but that recovery "took time".

"There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine," the 35-year-old posted.

"You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke."

Duffy found global fame after releasing her debut album Rockferry in 2008, which won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.