West notches 60,000 votes, hints at 2024 presidential bid

Kanye West has spent weeks instructing followers how to vote for him.

New York – The US was on knife’s edge Wednesday waiting for electoral results, but the fate of one candidate was clear: Kanye West will not win the 2020 presidential race, but still has future aspirations.

The US rapper, who decided to run for the nation’s highest office late in the game as an independent candidate under the Birthday Party, received approximately 60,000 votes from the 12 states where he managed to get on the ballot.

His numbers were less than a pin drop in a razor-thin presidential race, with Democrat Joe Biden holding the slimmest of leads over Republican incumbent Donald Trump as many ballots were still being counted in key states.

The hip hop star and fashion designer saw his highest numbers in Tennessee, where some 10,000 people cast their ballots for West, according to The New York Times.

The mogul, who once voiced ardent support for Donald Trump, made a social media show of casting his own ballot in Wyoming, saying it was his first ever.

West wrote himself in on the ballot in the western state where he failed to qualify to have his name on the ticket.

According to the picture he posted of his ballot, he did not participate in any of the congressional or local races.

“God is so good,” tweeted West, who has bipolar disorder and made a public turn to Christianity in recent years.

“Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust... me.”