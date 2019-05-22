Whitney Houston hologram tour in the works

The estate of Whitney Houston has struck a deal aiming to revive the late US superstar's brand, potentially launching a touring hologram.

Primary Wave Music Publishing announced on Monday that it had penned an agreement with Houston's estate, acquiring 50 per cent of its assets.

Houston died at 48 in 2012 after a public struggle with drugs.

Her sister-in-law and executor of the estate, Pat, said in a statement to The New York Times: "Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name; it wasn't about the music any more.

"People had forgotten how great she was.

"They let all the things about her life outweigh why they fell in love with her in the first place."