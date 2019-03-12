Win fan pass to Jeff Chang press conference

Mandopop singer Jeff Chang will be holding a press conference at the Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut on March 16 at 1.30pm for his upcoming concert, as part of the local consumer electronics and IT retailer's 38th Anniversary Celebration.

After almost four years, Taiwan's Prince of Ballads returns to Singapore as part of the Jeff Chang 2019 Continuum World Concert Tour. The gig will be held on May 11 at 7.30pm at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tickets ($118 to $258) are now available from www.sportshubtix.sg, 3158-7888, the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office and all SingPost outlets.

The press conference is by invitation only, but 50 lucky fans will be selected by concert promoter iMe SG and Gain City to attend the exclusive event.

Simply spend $388 at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut and WhatsApp your invoice to 9773-1212.