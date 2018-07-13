Win tickets to The Lion King

More than 90 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney's The Lion King, and now the world's best-loved musical returns to the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

Winner of over 70 major international theatre awards, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most innovative creative teams on Broadway. Brilliantly re-imagined by acclaimed director Julie Taymor, Disney's beloved film is transformed into a spectacular experience that will redefine your expectations of theatre.

The Lion King also features some of world's most recognisable music, crafted by multi-award winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

We have 10 pairs of tickets to The Lion King on July 24 to give away, courtesy of Sliding Doors Entertainment. Contest closes on July 19, 12pm.