Woman suing R. Kelly for sex abuse says singer threatened her

A woman who sued R. Kelly accusing the US R&B star of sexual battery, knowingly infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease (STD) and false imprisonment says he has threatened her.

High-profile women's rights lawyer Gloria Allred told reporters on Monday that her client Faith Rodgers, 20, faced "efforts to intimidate and retaliate" from Kelly after she filed the lawsuit now pending in New York's Supreme Court.

And just after Ms Rodgers testified in the damning documentary Surviving R. Kelly that aired this month, her lawyers say Kelly, 51, and his team created a Facebook page - which the social media giant removed within hours - to discredit his accusers including Ms Rodgers, posting "private" photos of her.

Ms Rodgers' team also said Kelly wrote to her lawyer Lydia Hills saying he was prepared to demand medical proof to support her claim about the STD and that he would challenge her version of events by putting up male witnesses who would testify about her sex life.

Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg said the letter allegedly sent by the singer was "a complete fabrication".