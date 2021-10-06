YouTube drops R. Kelly’s official channels

In this file photo taken on May 7, 2019 singer R. Kelly arrives at the Leighton Courthouse for his status hearing in relation to the sex abuse allegations made against him in Chicago, Illinois.

LOS ANGELES – Alphabet Inc’s YouTube said it has removed US R&B singer R. Kelly’s channels from its video platform, distancing itself from the music star who was convicted by a federal jury in September in his sex trafficking trial.

Prosecutors had accused him of exploiting his stardom over a quarter-century to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex.

Two of his channels, RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, have been removed from one of the world’s largest video platforms, and Kelly will no longer be able to create or own any other YouTube channel, YouTube said in a statement.

The catalogue of his music will however be available on YouTube Music, YouTube’s audio-streaming service, and the videos uploaded by other YouTube users will continue to be available.

“We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines,” a YouTube spokesman said.

The MuteRKelly campaign, founded by two Black women in 2017 to try to remove his music from the air waves, said on Twitter: “Waiting on you @youtubemusic, and you too @Spotify @AppleMusic #AmazonMusic, etc.”

Kelly’s music has largely disappeared from radio but is still available on streaming platforms. His hit record I Believe I Can Fly was for years a popular choice at graduation ceremonies.