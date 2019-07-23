School of Frock: Amal Clooney schools celebs in style
Celebrities must be having a collective off day, leaving a human rights lawyer to nab best-dressed
AMAL CLOONEY (B+)
Global Conference for Media Freedom in London
Dress and jacket: Zac Posen
Shoes: Not known
Now this is power dressing. Even at a press conference discussing super-serious issues, George Clooney's wife does not do things halfway, style-wise. Chic, sophisticated and classy as always, with immaculate hair and make-up. And who doesn't pay attention to a lady in red?
YARA SHAHIDI (B)
Audible Original Stan Lee's
Alliances: A Trick of Light experience at San Diego Comic-Con in San Diego
Top and shorts: Zimmermann
Shoes: Not known
These summertime coordinates are the cutest and surprisingly suit her to a T. I usually have a love-hate relationship with Zimmermann florals, but this pretty vintage-esque print on the high waist shorts and matching blouse is a winner.
GIGI HADID (C)
Wonderlust fragrance campaign launch in New York City
Dress and shoes: Michael Kors
Maybe it is because I just watched The Lion King, but I am seeing Mufasa/Simba in dress form all over this brown satin slip with a feathered trim that comes out of nowhere. How it all pairs with a shell purse and patent leather mules defies human understanding.
RUMER WILLIS (C)
Brain Health Initiative 100th Anniversary Of Women's Suffrage Gala in Los Angeles
Dress: Jill Stuart
Shoes: Not known
Getting major 80s prom vibes from the big blooms, ruffles, peplum, puffy sleeves and overall sheen. But what really pushes it into time capsule territory are those questionable curls that should belong only on the far end of a mop.
MAISIE WILLIAMS (D)
Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party in San Diego
Dress, bag and shoes: Not known
There is quirky, and there is Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams. Let us break it down: collared shirt, floral print, bustier and lightning bolt skirt, plus pink hair, silver eyeshadow and sheer mid-calf stockings.
This head-to-toe madness needs to be burnt via dragonfire alongside the rest of King's Landing.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now