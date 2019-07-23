School of Frock: Amal Clooney schools celebs in style

AMAL CLOONEY (B+)

Global Conference for Media Freedom in London

Dress and jacket: Zac Posen

Shoes: Not known

Now this is power dressing. Even at a press conference discussing super-serious issues, George Clooney's wife does not do things halfway, style-wise. Chic, sophisticated and classy as always, with immaculate hair and make-up. And who doesn't pay attention to a lady in red?

YARA SHAHIDI (B)

Audible Original Stan Lee's

Alliances: A Trick of Light experience at San Diego Comic-Con in San Diego

Top and shorts: Zimmermann

Shoes: Not known

These summertime coordinates are the cutest and surprisingly suit her to a T. I usually have a love-hate relationship with Zimmermann florals, but this pretty vintage-esque print on the high waist shorts and matching blouse is a winner.

GIGI HADID (C)

Wonderlust fragrance campaign launch in New York City

Dress and shoes: Michael Kors

Maybe it is because I just watched The Lion King, but I am seeing Mufasa/Simba in dress form all over this brown satin slip with a feathered trim that comes out of nowhere. How it all pairs with a shell purse and patent leather mules defies human understanding.

RUMER WILLIS (C)

Brain Health Initiative 100th Anniversary Of Women's Suffrage Gala in Los Angeles

Dress: Jill Stuart

Shoes: Not known

Getting major 80s prom vibes from the big blooms, ruffles, peplum, puffy sleeves and overall sheen. But what really pushes it into time capsule territory are those questionable curls that should belong only on the far end of a mop.

MAISIE WILLIAMS (D)

Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party in San Diego

Dress, bag and shoes: Not known

There is quirky, and there is Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams. Let us break it down: collared shirt, floral print, bustier and lightning bolt skirt, plus pink hair, silver eyeshadow and sheer mid-calf stockings.

This head-to-toe madness needs to be burnt via dragonfire alongside the rest of King's Landing.