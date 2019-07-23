School of Frock

School of Frock: Amal Clooney schools celebs in style

Celebrities must be having a collective off day, leaving a human rights lawyer to nab best-dressed

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Jul 23, 2019 06:00 am

AMAL CLOONEY (B+)

Global Conference for Media Freedom in London

Dress and jacket: Zac Posen

Shoes: Not known

Amal Clooney schools celebs in style

 

Now this is power dressing. Even at a press conference discussing super-serious issues, George Clooney's wife does not do things halfway, style-wise. Chic, sophisticated and classy as always, with immaculate hair and make-up. And who doesn't pay attention to a lady in red?

Amal Clooney schools celebs in style

YARA SHAHIDI (B)

Audible Original Stan Lee's

Alliances: A Trick of Light experience at San Diego Comic-Con in San Diego

Grab the best NDP deals
Shopping

Grab the best NDP deals

Related Stories

School Of Frock: Elle Fanning's red carpet winning streak continues

School of frock: Shailene Woodley finally hits style stride

Singer-turned-actress Aisyah Aziz not your conventional fashionista

Top and shorts: Zimmermann

Shoes: Not known

These summertime coordinates are the cutest and surprisingly suit her to a T. I usually have a love-hate relationship with Zimmermann florals, but this pretty vintage-esque print on the high waist shorts and matching blouse is a winner.

Amal Clooney schools celebs in style

GIGI HADID (C)

Wonderlust fragrance campaign launch in New York City

Dress and shoes: Michael Kors

Maybe it is because I just watched The Lion King, but I am seeing Mufasa/Simba in dress form all over this brown satin slip with a feathered trim that comes out of nowhere. How it all pairs with a shell purse and patent leather mules defies human understanding.

Amal Clooney schools celebs in style

RUMER WILLIS (C)

Brain Health Initiative 100th Anniversary Of Women's Suffrage Gala in Los Angeles

Dress: Jill Stuart

Shoes: Not known

Getting major 80s prom vibes from the big blooms, ruffles, peplum, puffy sleeves and overall sheen. But what really pushes it into time capsule territory are those questionable curls that should belong only on the far end of a mop.

Amal Clooney schools celebs in style

MAISIE WILLIAMS (D)

Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party in San Diego

Dress, bag and shoes: Not known

There is quirky, and there is Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams. Let us break it down: collared shirt, floral print, bustier and lightning bolt skirt, plus pink hair, silver eyeshadow and sheer mid-calf stockings.

This head-to-toe madness needs to be burnt via dragonfire alongside the rest of King's Landing.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Fashion

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Jeanmarie Tan