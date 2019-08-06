Amanda Seyfried a ray of sunshine who brightens up the week
Amanda Seyfried's burst of sunshine is a clear winner
AMANDA SEYFRIED (A-)
Premiere of The Art Of Racing In The Rain in Los Angeles
Gown: Oscar de la Renta
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
Her new movie may have rainy days, but she is bringing a burst of sunshine wrapped in a fun sculptural ribbon dress that is striped and ombre too. Although she is not pulling off that shade of yellow 100 per cent and the make-up is not doing her any favours, the overall result is still a clear winner compared with the competition.
DAKOTA JOHNSON (C+)
Screening of The Peanut Butter Falcon in Los Angeles
Dress and shoes: Saint Laurent
Johnson is lucky she has a pretty face, because those goofy giant boob bows are fifty shades of nope. There is actually a sumptuous textile in there. Rearrange the bodice and maybe we can regift the thing.
MARGOT ROBBIE (C)
Premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in Berlin
Gown: Jacquemus
Robbie basically parachuted her way into the premiere and pitched her tent on the red carpet. That is how functional her multi-purpose maxi is. Perhaps every NSman needs this in his backpack, especially since it is the right colour. Who needs a tarp when you have a Jacquemus?
LOTTIE MOSS (C-)
Premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in London
Gown: Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu
Shoes: Rene Caovilla
This ensemble on Kate Moss' younger sister is, quite literally, rubbish. As in, it is made of trash bags all twisted together. My verdict? Bin it, obviously.
LENA DUNHAM (F)
Premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in London
Dress: 16Arlington
Shoes: Jimmy Choo
Troll alert! I do not mean she looks like one but that she is back on the red carpet trolling and giving the middle finger to anybody who takes fashion seriously. It is a classic train wreck situation. Your eyes hurt but you just cannot look away.
