Amber Heard gets her glam on no matter what the occasion

AMBER HEARD (A-)

American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Ralph & Russo

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Heard should have saved this metallic black-and-bronze dazzler for her big premiere of Aquaman, where she plays warrior queen-in-waiting Mera, because this glam, glitzy goddess fantasy is way out of the AMA's league.

MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ (B+)

Premiere of Widows at the London Film Festival in London

Gown: Julianna Bass

From fast and furious to flattering and feminine. I have never seen the hard-as-nails action babe look this elegant. The sleek white minimalist silhouette with capelet effect suits her, and the side cut-outs show off her abs. She really cleans up nice.

TAYLOR SWIFT (B)

American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Dress and shoes: Balmain

The newly minted political activist is our walking disco ball, and we are mere denizens of her dance floor. Spectacular red carpet comeback aside, I respect how she is shining the way for fans to vote at the US midterm elections, so more power to her.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS (D)

American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Pantsuit: Pyer Moss

Ross loves pushing boundaries and experimenting with styles, but this particular iteration of the gender-bending power suit is a goofy misstep. Oversized is an understatement here, what with the massive jacket and elephant leg pants. Boss lady deserves better.

CAREY MULLIGAN (D-)

Premiere of Wildlife in Los Angeles

Dress: Attico

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

This full-on 80s-inspired frock, with aggressively large shoulder pads and puffed sleeves, is a special kind of ugly. Vintage fashion can be enjoyable when reinterpreted or at least tailored to fit, but Mulligan could have dug this up from her mum's closet and we'd be none the wiser.