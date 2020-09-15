School of Frock

Blanchett goes from high to low at Venice Film Festival

Australian actress Cate Blanchett, president of the 'Venezia 77' arrives for the awarding ceremony of the 77th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 12 September 2020.EPA

Can the same person be best AND worst dressed at the recently concluded Venice Film Festival? Well, stranger things have happened in 2020. Yes, we’re looking at you, Covid-19.

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Sep 15, 2020 10:32 am

CATE BLANCHETT (A-)

Closing ceremony of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy
Gown: Armani Prive

As this year’s jury president, the couture queen certainly earns the right to strut around like a chuffed peacock and social butterfly all in one. And that’s what this show-stopping gown-and-multicoloured ikat print sheer cape combo is helping her do. She saves the best for last and goes all out on the final night, and for that we fashion critics give our humble thanks.

Australian actress Cate Blanchett, president of the 'Venezia 77' arrives for the awarding ceremony of the 77th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 12 September 2020. EPA

VANESSA KIRBY (B+)

Premiere of Pieces Of A Woman
Gown: Valentino

The festival’s best actress winner and lady (in red) of the hour may be covered up from head to toe, but you can’t keep a femme fatale down. The gown is simple and sleek, her styling stark yet sexy. Expect to see more of this statuesque seductress in Hollywood after her Venice triumph. 

British actress Vanessa Kirby arrives for the premiere of 'Pieces of a Woman' during the 77th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 05 September 2020.REUTERS

GIA COPPOLA (B-)

Premiere of Mainstream
Dress and clutch: Gucci

The granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola may look like a walking lampshade, but the vintage lover in me thinks this boho silk georgette gown is... lit. The opulent embellishments, tiers of chiffon and multiple candy-coloured colourways are simply delicious.

US filmmaker Gia Coppola arrives for the premiere of 'Mainstream' during the 77th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 05 September 2020.REUTERS

TAYLOR HILL (C+)

Premiere of Amants
Dress: Etro
Shoes: Gianvito Rossi for Etro

Someone literally cut the late Hugh Hefner’s smoking jacket in half and passed it off as red carpet wear. Yes, Hill’s legs go on for days, but I just wish the plush velvet midnight blue mini-bathrobe wrap dress had a few more inches on it, because one false move puts her in flasher territory.

US model Taylor Marie Hill poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Amants" (Lovers) presented in competition on the second day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on September 3, 2020 at Venice Lido.AFP

CATE BLANCHETT (D)

Gown: Alexander McQueen
Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti 

This mess of a dress perfectly sums up the chaotic absurdity of 2020. It’s been six months since Covid-19 shut down red carpets and, by default, this column. I’ve been so starved of (bad) celebrity glamour that I have never been happier to shade a Frankendress that marries exploding feminine ruffles with masculine blazer elements, with the most ridiculous results. Blanchett earns my deepest gratitude once again. 

Jury President of the 77th Venice Film festival, Australian-US actress Cate Blanchett arrives to attend a Golden Lion award for Lifetime Achievement ceremony to Hong Kong director Ann Hui, on the seventh day of the 77th Venice Film Festival, on September 8, 2020 at Venice Lido.AFP

 

Fashion

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
