Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton delivers fashion mic drop again

LUCY BOYNTON (A)

Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California

Dress: Emilia Wickstead

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

Mic drop. The Bohemian Rhapsody actress is two for two, a rare back-to-back best-dressed winner. I don't have enough heart eyes emojis to give this dreamy vintage-inspired white and gold organza floral brocade frock that I need in my closet right now.

LUCY BOYNTON PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

KIKI LAYNE (B)

InStyle And Warner Bros Golden Globes after-party in Los Angeles

Dress and shoes: Valentino

Serving up loofah couture realness. Layne is everywhere now thanks to If Beale Street Could Talk, and I am enjoying how the seafoam-mint hue of this whimsical, glittery concoction pops against her skin.

KIKI LAYNE PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

EMMA STONE (B-)

Bafta Los Angeles Tea Party in Los Angeles

Dress: Fendi

Clutch: Louis Vuitton

Shoes: Givenchy

Consumptive eyeshadow aside, it is so unusual to see Stone in such a striking '70s colour palette and retro bird print that probably existed purely on upholstery and wallpaper prior. She gets points for trying - and mostly succeeding.

EMMA STONE PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

KATE BECKINSALE (C+)

InStyle And Warner Bros Golden Globes after-party in Los Angeles

Gown: Aadnevik

This is what a single, hot cougar on the loose and out for toyboy blood looks like. Oh, and she threw in sheer skirt panels in case you forget how amazing her legs are. If Beckinsale were any thirstier, she would be on the same level as Fiji Water Girl.

KATE BECKINSALE PHOTOS: AFP, EPA

NAOMI WATTS (D)

New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York City

Dress: Nina Ricci

Clutch: Christian Louboutin

Shoes: Not known

You know how some clothes, when you look at them, literally bring music to your ears? Unfortunately, all I'm hearing out of this creased, high-shine pink satin piece of nothing is a sad trombone. Thank you, next.