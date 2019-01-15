Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton delivers fashion mic drop again
Bohemian Rhapsody's awards season run has really brought out the best in leading lady Lucy Boynton
LUCY BOYNTON (A)
Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California
Dress: Emilia Wickstead
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
Mic drop. The Bohemian Rhapsody actress is two for two, a rare back-to-back best-dressed winner. I don't have enough heart eyes emojis to give this dreamy vintage-inspired white and gold organza floral brocade frock that I need in my closet right now.
KIKI LAYNE (B)
InStyle And Warner Bros Golden Globes after-party in Los Angeles
Dress and shoes: Valentino
Serving up loofah couture realness. Layne is everywhere now thanks to If Beale Street Could Talk, and I am enjoying how the seafoam-mint hue of this whimsical, glittery concoction pops against her skin.
EMMA STONE (B-)
Bafta Los Angeles Tea Party in Los Angeles
Dress: Fendi
Clutch: Louis Vuitton
Shoes: Givenchy
Consumptive eyeshadow aside, it is so unusual to see Stone in such a striking '70s colour palette and retro bird print that probably existed purely on upholstery and wallpaper prior. She gets points for trying - and mostly succeeding.
KATE BECKINSALE (C+)
InStyle And Warner Bros Golden Globes after-party in Los Angeles
Gown: Aadnevik
This is what a single, hot cougar on the loose and out for toyboy blood looks like. Oh, and she threw in sheer skirt panels in case you forget how amazing her legs are. If Beckinsale were any thirstier, she would be on the same level as Fiji Water Girl.
NAOMI WATTS (D)
New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York City
Dress: Nina Ricci
Clutch: Christian Louboutin
Shoes: Not known
You know how some clothes, when you look at them, literally bring music to your ears? Unfortunately, all I'm hearing out of this creased, high-shine pink satin piece of nothing is a sad trombone. Thank you, next.
