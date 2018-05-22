School of Frock

Cannes Film Festival continues to produce A-grade fashion

PHOTO: REUTERS, AFP, EPA

As the Cannes Film Festival hurtled towards the finish line, it churned out even more A-grade fashion like its life depended on it

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
May 22, 2018 06:00 am

SARA SAMPAIO (A)

Cinema Against Aids amfAR gala in France

Gown: Elie Saab

This is making my inner disco queen swoon hard. The dazzling combination of ripples of metallic electric blue, plisse silk-blend lamé and the sultry Portuguese model's confidence, screams luxe glamour at its finest.

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO (A-)

Premiere of The Wild Pear Tree at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Gown: Zuhair Murad

We are more familiar with seeing her half-naked on and off the Victoria's Secret runway, but she finally lives up to her title of Angel, radiant in an intricately beaded champagne gown. It is refreshingly modest for her standards, allowing her to ooze elegance and class.

Jazz up your style this Hari Raya

CATE BLANCHETT (A-)

Premiere of BlacKkKlansman at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France

Gown: Givency

The skirt is what dreams are made of. Queen Cate is all dark and mysterious from the waist up, but the marvellously constructed tiered ruffles and ombre rainbow effect provide a hypnotic surprise.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA (D)

Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

Gown: 16Arlington

Shoes: Gina Shoes

Measurements be damned. Aguilera is so sore she was not invited to the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival or royal wedding, she is busting out a bulky pinstripe kimono with long train just because. Like her new song suggests, she is never one to "fall in line" when it comes to fashion. Too bad she usually ends up on the wrong side of it.

FERGIE (F)

The Paley Honors in New York City

Pantsuit: August Getty

Wow, this is rough. Fergie is obviously one of those women who can't say no. Or maybe all of America's seamstresses were on strike. How else does one explain wearing a pearlescent pantsuit that is neither lined nor hemmed properly? The sheer horror of it all.

Fashion

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
