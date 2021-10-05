Catherine Duchess of Cambridge puts movie stars to shame

CATHERINE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE (A+)

Premiere of No Time To Die in London

Gown: Jenny Packham

This is next level glorious for the Duchess - her personal best and one for the ages. Catherine steps up the glamour and gold sparkle while channelling her inner Bond girl, in a phenomenal regal cape gown fit for the Oscars. Just put her on the throne and give her the crown already.

LEA SEYDOUX (B)

Premiere of No Time To Die in London

Gown: Louis Vuitton

This is all amazing in that Old Hollywood goddess way - until we get to that unflattering tiered bodice that instantly gives her an imaginary muffin top. A successful gown should make me scream LOVE, not LOVE HANDLES.

KATE HUDSON (B-)

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in Los Angeles

Top and skirt: Louis Vuitton

Shoes: Jimmy Choo

I can get behind a fancy sweater that looks like it is fighting a losing battle against gravity when it is also giving off a Game Of Thrones fashion editorial vibe. Those melting sleeves are indeed insane but also just enough to make it somewhat edgy and interesting.

JENNA DEWAN (D)

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in Los Angeles

Romper: Chanel

Leggings and shoes: Not known

Dewan cuts such a confused figure. Inexplicably overcooking a chic, classic Chanel tweed outfit with a dramatic choker, tacky sheer lace leggings and basic chunky platform sandals just cheapen the whole thing. Lose all that and maybe she would have stood a chance.

KATY PERRY (F)

Variety's 2021 Power of Women event in Los Angeles

Gown: Schiaparelli

Were limos in such short supply that aeronautical devices have become the default mode of transport? It is like she is dragging around her parachute after landing at the event. It is a hysterical mess but also a shame for the guest of honour to be taking Powerpuff Girl so literally.