Claire Foy rockets to the top of the pile in not-so-mellow yellow

CLAIRE FOY (B+)

Premiere of First Man in Washington, DC

Gown: Oscar de la Renta

This isn't taking me to the moon and back, but the charming wash of marigold chiffon and Old Hollywood styling can be considered one giant leap in Foy's personal repertoire.

Here is hoping she takes bigger steps at the upcoming The Girl In The Spider's Web premieres.

JENNIFER LOPEZ (B-)

After-party for the finale of the Jennifer Lopez: All I Have residency in Las Vegas

Top and pants: Tom Ford

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

I am exhausted just imagining how much work it takes for a 49-year-old to fit into such an unforgivingly tight metallic ensemble. Well, she is right on brand and looking fine - and she knows it. Just continue to do you, J.Lo.

MICHELLE WILLIAMS (C+)

Premiere of Venom in Los Angeles

Gown: Louis Vuitton

Williams' fashion choices - just like her hair - typically bore me to tears. Even when her sparkly silver dress is crawling with lace, growing hip-kerchiefs and even a vertebrae on the front, it is still leaving me unenthused.

Come on woman, wake me up.

OLGA KURYLENKO (C)

Premiere of Johnny English Strikes Again in London

Top, pants and shoes: Attico

Okay, this is full-on ridiculous, but at least it woke me up. The Bond girl from 2008 is cosplaying a Bond girl from the 1980s. Surely a muppet died to make that top, and how did she not trip over those insane ankle ties?

VANESSA HUDGENS (D)

After-party for the finale of the Jennifer Lopez: All I Have residency in Las Vegas

Gown: Not known

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

When it comes to colour, material and fit, this a trinity of terrible. Behold what happens when celebrities are abandoned by their stylists and left to their own devices - and can't figure out how to steam a silk dress.