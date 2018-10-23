Dakota Johnson sparkles her way to the top

DAKOTA JOHNSON (A-)

Premiere of Suspiria at the London Film Festival in London

Gown: Gucci

A more polished hairstyle would have elevated this to a higher grade and she is still resting on pretty, but it feels almost uncharitable to nitpick over her personal best. This slinky, sparkly, silver metallic gown is textbook glam and perfect for the holiday season.

LADY GAGA (B-)

Elle Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles

Pantsuit: Marc Jacobs

Nobody can accuse Gaga of not going big. She rejected 10 gowns for this giant power suit to make a feminist statement about taking power back and "wearing the pants". So even though she is drowning in it and inexplicably styled like Kim Kardashian, the difficulty setting is through the roof, so I am not going to knock it.

KATY PERRY (C+)

amfAR Gala Los Angeles in Los Angeles

Gown: Alexis Mabille

Someone has her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show wings backwards. I am still waiting for Perry to grow out her hair because the combination of ageing blonde pixie and haphazard plumes is turning her into some kind of grand dame showgirl.

SARAH PAULSON (C+)

Elle Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles

Top, skirt and shoes: Calvin Klein

Clutch: Tyler Ellis

Looks like Banksy got to that top first. Paulson has a knack for picking weird pieces and opting for harsh styling, so at least she never bores. The green-and-white colour story is different all right, but I am not completely sold.

VANESSA HUDGENS (F)

Elle Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles

Dress and jacket: Alberta Ferretti

Thank you, Hudgens, for reminding the world why chiffon pinafore slip dresses rendered in muddy brown should never exist. Throwing such a casual orange jacket over it makes the whole thing look even more cheap. This kind of boho is a hard no.