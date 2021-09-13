Dakota Johnson's a sparkling winner at Venice Film Festival red carpet
That is a wrap on this year's Venice Film Festival, where glamour was certainly not a stranger even after a pandemic
DAKOTA JOHNSON (A)
Premiere of The Lost Daughter
Gown: Gucci
Maybe I have been starved of legit red carpet realness, but this stunning, see-through explosion of sparkly metallic fringe ticks all my boxes. It is sultry, it is witchy and screams glitz and drama. Baby you are a firework, and yes, this leaves me in awe.
KATE HUDSON (B+)
Premiere of Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon
Gown: Valentino
Questionable lace boob suspenders aside, I am still swept away by the ethereal silhouette juxtaposed with a loud colour. Overall, a big romantic tulle ballgown is not in Hudson's wheelhouse at all, but the risk pays off.
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY (B)
Premiere of Last Night In Soho
Dress and shoes: Christian Dior
She is one of my favourite young actresses, and her style is just as quirky as her look. This bubblegum pink satin silk dress with matching hat and pumps is almost costumey, but who else can pull off human Barbie if not for the girl with the otherworldly, doll-like face?
KRISTEN STEWART (C-)
Premiere of Spencer
Top and pants: Chanel
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
I am always prepared to see someone regrettably underdressed at these big film festivals, and I should not be surprised Stewart is the guilty (pyjama) party, all hung over and dishevelled in far-from-fancy lingerie. Can we just put these designs to sleep already?
REBECCA FERGUSON (D)
Premiere of Dune
Gown: Christian Dior
What is worse than a gown made of old nude pantyhose? When there are yards and yards of it. And I know she is promoting a movie featuring a sandworm with a nightmarishly massive mouth, but that tulle beast growing out of her chest is threatening to swallow her whole too.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now