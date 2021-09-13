School of Frock

Dakota Johnson's a sparkling winner at Venice Film Festival red carpet

That is a wrap on this year's Venice Film Festival, where glamour was certainly not a stranger even after a pandemic

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Sep 13, 2021 06:00 am

DAKOTA JOHNSON (A)

Premiere of The Lost Daughter

Gown: Gucci

Dakota Johnson arrives for the screening of the film "The Lost Daughter"
Dakota Johnson arrives for the screening of the film The Lost DaughterPHOTO: AFP

Maybe I have been starved of legit red carpet realness, but this stunning, see-through explosion of sparkly metallic fringe ticks all my boxes. It is sultry, it is witchy and screams glitz and drama. Baby you are a firework, and yes, this leaves me in awe.

KATE HUDSON (B+)

Premiere of Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon

Gown: Valentino

Kate Hudson arrives for the screening of the film "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon"
Kate Hudson arrives for the screening of the film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.PHOTO: AFP

Questionable lace boob suspenders aside, I am still swept away by the ethereal silhouette juxtaposed with a loud colour. Overall, a big romantic tulle ballgown is not in Hudson's wheelhouse at all, but the risk pays off.

CAREY MULLIGAN
School of Frock: Oscars edition

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY (B)

Premiere of Last Night In Soho

Dress and shoes: Christian Dior

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives for the screening of the film "Last Night in Soho"
Anya Taylor-Joy arrives for the screening of the film Last Night in Soho.PHOTO: AFP

She is one of my favourite young actresses, and her style is just as quirky as her look. This bubblegum pink satin silk dress with matching hat and pumps is almost costumey, but who else can pull off human Barbie if not for the girl with the otherworldly, doll-like face?

KRISTEN STEWART (C-)

Premiere of Spencer

Top and pants: Chanel

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Kristen Stewart arrives for the premiere of 'Spencer'
Kristen Stewart arrives for the premiere of Spencer.PHOTO: EPA

I am always prepared to see someone regrettably underdressed at these big film festivals, and I should not be surprised Stewart is the guilty (pyjama) party, all hung over and dishevelled in far-from-fancy lingerie. Can we just put these designs to sleep already?

REBECCA FERGUSON (D)

Premiere of Dune

Gown: Christian Dior

Rebecca Ferguson arrives for the premiere of 'Dune'
Rebecca Ferguson arrives for the premiere of 'Dune'PHOTO: EPA

What is worse than a gown made of old nude pantyhose? When there are yards and yards of it. And I know she is promoting a movie featuring a sandworm with a nightmarishly massive mouth, but that tulle beast growing out of her chest is threatening to swallow her whole too.

