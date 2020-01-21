Dangerous curves ahead when Scarlett Johansson pulls out the stops
Scarlett Johansson is back to her sexy best on this year's awards season trail
SCARLETT JOHANSSON (A)
Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Armani Prive
ScarJo is likely to lose out on her double Oscar nominations this year, but she has already won in my books with this sensational plunging high-shine silk teal design that perfectly showcases her famous curves. It is almost as jaw-dropping as what happened to Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame.
KAT GRAHAM (B-)
Premiere of Bad Boys For Life in Los Angeles
Dress: Ulyana Sergeenko
Someone looks like she is paying tribute to The Matrix and Underworld - or desperately wants to star in them. Sultry vampire chic does not get any better than this. The glossy oxblood mercerised silk taffeta trench dress is ridiculously hard to pull off unless you are at Comic-Con, but Graham is doing a pretty wicked job.
VANESSA HUDGENS (C+)
Premiere of Bad Boys For Life in Los Angeles
Gown: Georges Hobeika
Shoes: Casadei
She is going big and bridal and bringing the drama with a goofy combination of feathers, embellishments and silk-chiffon. I can accept that she thinks she is at a Vegas wedding, but I cannot get over the fact that this gown comes with a single yeti sleeve. Abominable indeed.
ZENDAYA (C+)
Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles
Top and skirt: Tom Ford
Fuchsia is fabulous, but that futuristic chromed breastplate is surely guilty of torso abuse - and giving me second-hand pain. Paired with a droopy I Dream Of Jeannie skirt that looks shockingly cheap, Zendaya is wielding misguided girl power and dressed for a galactic war that even she cannot win.
NATHALIE EMMANUEL (D)
Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Miu Miu
What is Missandei from Game Of Thrones hiding underneath this floral bedsheet tied up with a massive bow? Her and Grey Worm's unborn child? Khaleesi's corpse? The Iron Throne? The possibilities are endless, but they still make a lot more sense combined than this maternity garment gone wrong.
