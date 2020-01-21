Dangerous curves ahead when Scarlett Johansson pulls out the stops

SCARLETT JOHANSSON (A)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Armani Prive

ScarJo is likely to lose out on her double Oscar nominations this year, but she has already won in my books with this sensational plunging high-shine silk teal design that perfectly showcases her famous curves. It is almost as jaw-dropping as what happened to Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON PHOTO: AFP

KAT GRAHAM (B-)

Premiere of Bad Boys For Life in Los Angeles

Dress: Ulyana Sergeenko

Someone looks like she is paying tribute to The Matrix and Underworld - or desperately wants to star in them. Sultry vampire chic does not get any better than this. The glossy oxblood mercerised silk taffeta trench dress is ridiculously hard to pull off unless you are at Comic-Con, but Graham is doing a pretty wicked job.

KAT GRAHAM PHOTO: AFP

VANESSA HUDGENS (C+)

Premiere of Bad Boys For Life in Los Angeles

Gown: Georges Hobeika

Shoes: Casadei

She is going big and bridal and bringing the drama with a goofy combination of feathers, embellishments and silk-chiffon. I can accept that she thinks she is at a Vegas wedding, but I cannot get over the fact that this gown comes with a single yeti sleeve. Abominable indeed.

VANESSA HUDGENS PHOTO: AFP

ZENDAYA (C+)

Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Top and skirt: Tom Ford

Fuchsia is fabulous, but that futuristic chromed breastplate is surely guilty of torso abuse - and giving me second-hand pain. Paired with a droopy I Dream Of Jeannie skirt that looks shockingly cheap, Zendaya is wielding misguided girl power and dressed for a galactic war that even she cannot win.

ZENDAYA PHOTO: AFP

NATHALIE EMMANUEL (D)

Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Miu Miu

What is Missandei from Game Of Thrones hiding underneath this floral bedsheet tied up with a massive bow? Her and Grey Worm's unborn child? Khaleesi's corpse? The Iron Throne? The possibilities are endless, but they still make a lot more sense combined than this maternity garment gone wrong.