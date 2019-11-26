Elizabeth Hurley is a golden girl
Old is quite literally gold when it comes to the ageless Elizabeth Hurley
ELIZABETH HURLEY (B+)
Lincoln Centre Corporate Fund Fashion Gala in New York City
Gown: Nedo
Hurley must be guzzling from the fountain of youth. She is 54 yet continues to dazzle with what is still pretty much her real face. This regal sequined gown is sparkly, glam and perfect for the festive season. Cheers to never ageing.
ELIZABETH BANKS (B)
Photocall for Charlie's Angels in London
Dress: Isabel Marant
Shoes: Sophia Webster
With her movie flopping at the box office, I feel bad for director-producer-screenwriter-actress Banks. But at least her fashion sense hasn't failed her.
A thumbs up for fearlessly rocking this 80s-inspired metallic party dress, complete with padded shoulders and puff sleeves. The booties add a playful touch.
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN (C)
30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child at the United Nations headquarters in New York City
Top, skirt and shoes: Thom Browne
Just because it is a UN event does not mean a 15-year-old needs to turn up looking like her teacher.
She is totally unrecognisable with the spectacles, lighter locks and prim retro get-up.
ZAZIE BEETZ (C-)
TrevorLive Los Angeles Gala in Los Angeles
Gown: Rodarte
The brief for this dress must have been to fold a large piece of gold metallic leather fabric until it vaguely resembles clothing - and just pray that someone offbeat enough will actually wear the thing. It is certainly appropriate for the holidays. I just wish it wasn't so much of a sloppy sack.
JENNIFER ESPOSITO (F)
Screening of A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood in New York City
Outfit: Not known
The bedhead. The mittens. And are those socks on her feet? Seriously, did she just wake up from a long and deep hibernation and decide to attend Tom Hanks' movie premiere right after? Somebody needs to crawl back into her cave and stay there.
