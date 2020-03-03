Elle Fanning continues her red carpet reign in 2020

ELLE FANNING (A+)

Premiere of The Roads Not Taken at the Berlin International Film Festival

Gown: Armani Prive

Just when you thought the reign of ballgowns ended with the Oscars, Fanning the walking Barbie doll sweeps in and makes us gasp again. This is old Hollywood movie star perfection. The contrast between the luxe black velvet and satin parts is amazing, and the consistently high level of sophistication she's been serving up at her age is truly unbelievable.

E ELLE FANNING PHOTOS: EPA

EVA GREEN (B)

Cesar Awards in Paris

Gown: Chanel

Green's witchy vibe is always welcome in my books, and the pointy bodice here really drives it home. Her hairstyle and those sleeves could have been less sloppy, but I still enjoy the gothic glamour that has become synonymous with the French siren's red carpet outings.

EVA GREEN PHOTOS: AFP

DEMI MOORE (B-)

Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2020/21 women's ready-to- wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris

Top, skirt, bag and shoes: Christian Dior

Combining striped mesh, fishnets and checks wouldn't usually work on paper, but Moore is effortlessly chic in this black and brown ensemble that is cosy autumnal style at its best.

DEMI MOORE PHOTOS: EPA

BERENICE BEJO (C-)

Premiere of Night Shift at the Berlin International Film Festival

Top and pants: Not known

Boudoir on top, business at the bottom. The Artist actress does not have the edge to pull off an androgynous interpretation of Miss Havisham, leading this get-up to come across as dated, musty and just plain odd.

BERENICE BEJO PHOTOS: EPA

SOPHIA LILLIS (D-)

I Am Not Okay With This photocall in Los Angeles

Pantsuit: Thierry Mugler

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

This is apparently a vintage suit - and it shows. Worse, it doesn't fit the teenage star in the least. Why would a cute 18-year-old girl want to appear looking like that awkward nerd standing by himself at your friend's wedding? As the title of her show goes, I am not okay with this - at all.