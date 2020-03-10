Evan Rachel Wood brings black magic to red carpet

EVAN RACHEL WOOD (A-)

Premiere of Westworld 3 in Los Angeles

Gown: Versace

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Evan Rachel Wood PHOTOS: APF, REUTERS, EPA

Classy and understated best describes Wood - as well as her slightly witchy, wickedly sultry outing here. A fan of slick, sharp tailoring and androgynous pantsuits, Westworld's android queen shows she can crush glamorous beaded black gowns too. She is also working those dramatic puffy shoulders like a pro.

TESSA THOMPSON (B)

Premiere of Westworld 3 in Los Angeles

Gown: Loewe

Tessa Thompson

This woman is fearless when it comes to fashion. Who else would be so crazy as to take on the complicated silhouette of this gold jacquard dress? From the spiral print and hip protrusions to the gathered bodice and voluminous sleeves, it is ridiculously overpowering. But it is still no match for the power of Thompson.

JANELLE MONAE (B-)

Chanel Women's Fall-Winter 2020-2021 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris

Jacket, skirt, bag and shoes: Chanel

Janelle Monae

Though she looks like she's getting ready for a mammogram, one can't deny Monae makes the classic Chanel tweed suit her own, while using her favoured black and white palette. With her cool, fresh touches, Chanel should be throwing a campaign at her by now.

EIZA GONZALEZ (C)

Photocall for Bloodshot in Los Angeles

Top: Brandon Maxwell

Jeans: Paige

Shoes: Casadei

Eiza Gonzalez

Gonzalez is a certified bombshell, but this is a prime example of resting on pretty. It's like she grabbed a towel from the hotel room and wrapped it around her chest because she was in a hurry. Wearing dress-like tops over jeans is also yet another fashion trend that should hightail itself back to the noughties.

KATY PERRY (D)

Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne

Dress and shoes: Not known

Katy Perry

Sure, it was an International Women's Day-themed show, which explains the Venus symbols. One could even view it as a subtle gender reveal, as Perry reportedly told the crowds she hopes to have a girl. But maybe pregnancy hormones have messed up her taste even more than usual, as no baby bump should be subjected to this kind of tacky sartorial torture.