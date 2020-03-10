Evan Rachel Wood brings black magic to red carpet
The queen of Westworld Evan Rachel Wood brings black magic to this week's red carpet
EVAN RACHEL WOOD (A-)
Premiere of Westworld 3 in Los Angeles
Gown: Versace
Shoes: Christian Louboutin
Classy and understated best describes Wood - as well as her slightly witchy, wickedly sultry outing here. A fan of slick, sharp tailoring and androgynous pantsuits, Westworld's android queen shows she can crush glamorous beaded black gowns too. She is also working those dramatic puffy shoulders like a pro.
TESSA THOMPSON (B)
Premiere of Westworld 3 in Los Angeles
Gown: Loewe
This woman is fearless when it comes to fashion. Who else would be so crazy as to take on the complicated silhouette of this gold jacquard dress? From the spiral print and hip protrusions to the gathered bodice and voluminous sleeves, it is ridiculously overpowering. But it is still no match for the power of Thompson.
JANELLE MONAE (B-)
Chanel Women's Fall-Winter 2020-2021 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris
Jacket, skirt, bag and shoes: Chanel
Though she looks like she's getting ready for a mammogram, one can't deny Monae makes the classic Chanel tweed suit her own, while using her favoured black and white palette. With her cool, fresh touches, Chanel should be throwing a campaign at her by now.
EIZA GONZALEZ (C)
Photocall for Bloodshot in Los Angeles
Top: Brandon Maxwell
Jeans: Paige
Shoes: Casadei
Gonzalez is a certified bombshell, but this is a prime example of resting on pretty. It's like she grabbed a towel from the hotel room and wrapped it around her chest because she was in a hurry. Wearing dress-like tops over jeans is also yet another fashion trend that should hightail itself back to the noughties.
KATY PERRY (D)
Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne
Dress and shoes: Not known
Sure, it was an International Women's Day-themed show, which explains the Venus symbols. One could even view it as a subtle gender reveal, as Perry reportedly told the crowds she hopes to have a girl. But maybe pregnancy hormones have messed up her taste even more than usual, as no baby bump should be subjected to this kind of tacky sartorial torture.
