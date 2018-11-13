Ezra Miller is the fantastic beast of high fashion

EZRA MILLER (A+)

Premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald in Paris

Coat: Moncler

I have never featured a man in this column, but Miller is hands down the most beautiful creature of the week, mixing Uniqlo and Darth Vader.

You have got to respect a man who dares to "go there" and subvert everything. Truly an unforgettable red carpet performance art.

DAKOTA JOHNSON (B+)

Lacma Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles

Gown: Gucci

Johnson is also feeling her dark side, giving us fifty shades of Morticia Addams witchiness. It is simple, glamorous and retro. All that is missing is a pointy couture hat.

DUA LIPA (C)

MTV Europe Music Awards in Spain

Dress: Saint Laurent

Unfortunate shapes are de rigueur at any MTV awards show, like these quarterback shoulder pads throwing it way back to the 80s. Luckily for Lipa, her supermodel looks and music cred keep it from being a total disaster.

LA LA ANTHONY (D)

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event in New York

Jumpsuit: Pyer Moss

Now that is way too much print for human consumption. Anthony should come with a warning label. Side effects include drowsiness, nausea and vision problems. Do not look at her if you are driving or operating heavy machinery.

SHAILENE WOODLEY (D-)

Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles

Top and shorts: Ralph & Russo

Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Woodley's style is so perplexing these days. She is neither glamour girl, hipster nor sexpot, so ditch the sequins, heavy fringe-and-topknot and bodice cut-out and micro-shorts respectively. And we haven't even got to those ridiculous inflatable sleeves.