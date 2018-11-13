School of Frock

Ezra Miller is the fantastic beast of high fashion

Ezra Miller is the fantastic beast of high fashion
PHOTOS: AFP

Fantastic beast of high fashion Ezra Miller shows both men and women how it's done

Jeanmarie Tan
Entertainment Editor
Nov 13, 2018 06:00 am

EZRA MILLER (A+)

Premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald in Paris
Coat: Moncler

I have never featured a man in this column, but Miller is hands down the most beautiful creature of the week, mixing Uniqlo and Darth Vader.

You have got to respect a man who dares to "go there" and subvert everything. Truly an unforgettable red carpet performance art.

Ezra Miller is the fantastic beast of high fashion

DAKOTA JOHNSON (B+)

Lacma Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles
Gown: Gucci

Johnson is also feeling her dark side, giving us fifty shades of Morticia Addams witchiness. It is simple, glamorous and retro. All that is missing is a pointy couture hat.

Ezra Miller is the fantastic beast of high fashion

DUA LIPA (C)

MTV Europe Music Awards in Spain
Dress: Saint Laurent

Julie Tan: Fashion is not about clothes, but confidence and comfort
Star Style

'Fashion is about comfort, confidence'

Unfortunate shapes are de rigueur at any MTV awards show, like these quarterback shoulder pads throwing it way back to the 80s. Luckily for Lipa, her supermodel looks and music cred keep it from being a total disaster.

Ezra Miller is the fantastic beast of high fashion

LA LA ANTHONY (D)

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event in New York
Jumpsuit: Pyer Moss

Now that is way too much print for human consumption. Anthony should come with a warning label. Side effects include drowsiness, nausea and vision problems. Do not look at her if you are driving or operating heavy machinery.

Ezra Miller is the fantastic beast of high fashion

SHAILENE WOODLEY (D-)

Hollywood Film Awards in Los Angeles
Top and shorts: Ralph & Russo
Shoes: Christian Louboutin

Woodley's style is so perplexing these days. She is neither glamour girl, hipster nor sexpot, so ditch the sequins, heavy fringe-and-topknot and bodice cut-out and micro-shorts respectively. And we haven't even got to those ridiculous inflatable sleeves.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Fashion

Jeanmarie Tan

Entertainment Editor
jeanm@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Jeanmarie Tan