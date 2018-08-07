Gemma Chan leads the way in week of slim pickings
In a week of truly unfortunate pickings, it takes a crazy rich Asian to lead the way
GEMMA CHAN (B+)
Screening of Crazy Rich Asians in Boston
Top, pants and clutch: Valentino
Shoes: Not known
Chan is on the cusp of a breakout, for both her talent and her style. She makes everything instantly elegant and classy, including culottes. The way the flower print sustains continuity from the sleeve to the separates and even the matching clutch is fascinating.
CHLOE GRACE MORETZ (C)
Screening of The Miseducation Of Cameron Post in New York City
Pantsuit: Lorod
Suits are meant to be tailored, so it baffles me why so many Hollywood actresses turn up on red carpets with the most inexcusable versions. Burnt orange is a good colour on her, but the poor fit kind of destroys all its potential.
JENNIFER LOPEZ (C)
Music Choice event in New York City
Top: Poiret
Bag: Hermes
Shoes: Versace
At first glance, you worry that JLo's pants have fallen down. But no, those are actual boots designed to look like jeans, complete with seams, belt and loops. It's eye-rollingly tacky, yet I'm still deciding whether this is the most brilliant - or worst - idea ever.
MEGHAN TRAINOR (D)
FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party in Los Angeles
Dress: Victoria Hayes
Shoes: Olgana Paris
It's a summer party, not a slumber party. Throw in furry sandals and a metallic robe, and you've got something Hugh Hefner might have wanted for himself. Sorry, but this trend needs to be put to sleep.
TIFFANY HADDISH (F)
Premiere of BlacKkKlansman in New York City
Jumpsuit: Not known
She succumbs to the same sheer lace jumpsuit syndrome and crotch trauma that afflicted Angela Bassett a few weeks ago, only this is hilariously bad. Then again, we can always count on Haddish to bring the laughs to any event.
