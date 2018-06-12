Go with Sarah Paulson's red carpet glow

SARAH PAULSON (A-)

Premiere of Ocean's 8 in New York

Gown: Prada

Clutch: Not known

Radioactive truly rocks. The last time I saw this colour was on a highlighter during my school days, and I'm shocked how well the fluorescent yellow-green hue translates onto an actual gown. Paulson's got her glow (in the dark) on, and the result is unbelievably cool.

PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

ANNE HATHAWAY (C+)

Premiere of Ocean's 8 in New York

Gown: Jean Paul Gaultier

Clutch: Jill Milan

There is volume, and there is circus tent. I'm sure this is totally comfortable and relaxing, but it is also a bit of a letdown for her big red carpet comeback. She should save it for her next pregnancy. Perhaps her food baby got out of control.

PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

KAIA GERBER (D)

CFDA Fashion Awards in New York

Top and shorts: Alexander Wang

Yes, those are boxers paired with pantyhose. Only 16, and already a fashion victim. This is probably what they sleep in in supermodel prison. Or maybe it's just laundry day at mum Cindy Crawford's home.

PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

GIGI HADID (D)

CFDA Fashion Awards in New York

Catsuit: Versace

Shoes: Stuart Weitzman

Poison Ivy has got nothing on this. Hadid would make a great villain from one of those Batman movies from the '90s. Her superpower? Making our retinas burn just by looking at her.

PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY (F)

CFDA Fashion Awards in New York

Top and pants: Altuzarra

Deconstruction and asymmetry may have been the idea of the jacket, but it just makes her look like she doesn't know how to wear it properly. And those lace-insert pants are an unnatural disaster that she needs immediate evacuation from.