Go with Sarah Paulson's red carpet glow
You just can't ignore Ocean's 8 star Sarah Paulson's glow, making her the week's highlight
SARAH PAULSON (A-)
Premiere of Ocean's 8 in New York
Gown: Prada
Clutch: Not known
Radioactive truly rocks. The last time I saw this colour was on a highlighter during my school days, and I'm shocked how well the fluorescent yellow-green hue translates onto an actual gown. Paulson's got her glow (in the dark) on, and the result is unbelievably cool.
ANNE HATHAWAY (C+)
Premiere of Ocean's 8 in New York
Gown: Jean Paul Gaultier
Clutch: Jill Milan
There is volume, and there is circus tent. I'm sure this is totally comfortable and relaxing, but it is also a bit of a letdown for her big red carpet comeback. She should save it for her next pregnancy. Perhaps her food baby got out of control.
KAIA GERBER (D)
CFDA Fashion Awards in New York
Top and shorts: Alexander Wang
Yes, those are boxers paired with pantyhose. Only 16, and already a fashion victim. This is probably what they sleep in in supermodel prison. Or maybe it's just laundry day at mum Cindy Crawford's home.
GIGI HADID (D)
CFDA Fashion Awards in New York
Catsuit: Versace
Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
Poison Ivy has got nothing on this. Hadid would make a great villain from one of those Batman movies from the '90s. Her superpower? Making our retinas burn just by looking at her.
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY (F)
CFDA Fashion Awards in New York
Top and pants: Altuzarra
Deconstruction and asymmetry may have been the idea of the jacket, but it just makes her look like she doesn't know how to wear it properly. And those lace-insert pants are an unnatural disaster that she needs immediate evacuation from.
