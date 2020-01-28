School of Frock: Gwen Stefani gives true glamour amid Grammy red carpet mediocrity

GWEN STEFANI (B+)

Gown: Dolce & Gabbana

Gwen Stefani PHOTOS: AFP

If one can still rock these D&G Sacred Heart dresses at 50, that is an instant win in my books. Stefani usually opts for minis and boots befitting her rock chick image, but she looks every inch the blushing bride in this pretty gilded off-white gown with matching headdress. Consider this a preview if she were to marry Blake Shelton.

ARIANA GRANDE (C+)

Gown: Giambattista Valli

Ariana Grande

A Cinderella moment for Grande's grand return to the Grammys is almost a given, but slapping on a reported 400 yards (366m) of fluffy grey tulle to create a giant loofah surely is not the answer. She cannot even pretend she is floating on cloud nine either, considering she went home empty-handed.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA (C)

Gown: Ralph & Russo

Priyanka Chopra

This is a new low - literally and figuratively speaking. Chopra takes the plunge in an over- designed deep V-neck sequin- encrusted kimono with fringed sleeves and floral embroidery. As if there is not enough going on, she feels the need to show the world her belly button piercing. Navel-gazing is just not my thing.

BILLIE EILISH (D+)

Top, pants and shoes: Gucci

Billie Eilish

Fashion critiques of Eilish's garish neon get-ups are becoming increasingly pointless, because we always get more of the same. But at least she adds something new - nail art - for her big night. Those crocodile paws are indeed something.

TOVE LO (D)

Pantsuit: Vivienne Westwood

Bra: Agent Provocateur

Shoes: Miu Miu

Tove Lo

Peekaboob fashion is still going strong in 2020, but the demure jacket and tacky exposed pink bra make for the strangest bedfellows. And I am not sure if matching the lingerie so exactly to the shoes is a stroke of genius or pure trolling.