Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie does British royalty - and reigns
Watch out, Duchess Meghan Markle, honorary dame Angelina Jolie is in the house and stealing your style
ANGELINA JOLIE (A-)
The Order of St Michael and St George service in London
Dress, clutch and shoes: Ralph & Russo
Hollywood royalty does British royalty and the result is dame-worthy. We're so used to seeing Jolie in sack dresses or United Nations uniforms, that the one time she channels Meghan Markle, it's a posh sight to behold. The matching fascinator and gloves add to the low-key loveliness.
NOOMI RAPACE (B)
Premiere of Sharp Objects in Los Angeles
Top, skirt and shoes: Not known
Who knew such an extreme case of the blues could make me feel so good? Rapace never fails to bring her brand of crazy to the red carpet, but for once, I approve. Head-to-toe matchy-matchy awesomeness.
GWEN STEFANI (C+)
Opening of the Gwen Stefani - Just A Girl residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas
Dress and shoes: Not known
She's gone from 'Just A Girl' to 'Ageing Showgirl' in this tacky-as-hell ice skater-meets-trapeze artist cosplay. It goes further south when you start noticing the visible shapewear and nylon stockings. Hopefully what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.
AMY ADAMS (D)
Screening of Sharp Objects in New York
Bra and pantsuit: Stella McCartney
You know your pants are trouble when they practically eat up your feet and nobody can be bothered to hem the damn thing. Not only has Adams been robbed of an Oscar multiple times, even Hollywood's tailors are snubbing her. The poor woman just can't catch a break.
JESSICA CHASTAIN (F)
Screening of Woman Walks Ahead in New York
Dress and shoes: Givenchy
Love the heels, loathe the dress, pity the wearer. Chastain deserves way better than two awful half-finished frocks they tried - and failed - to combine into one. This foul experiment truly deserves a spot in Hollywood's ever-expanding Frankendress Hall of Shame.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now