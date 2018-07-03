Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie does British royalty - and reigns

ANGELINA JOLIE (A-)

The Order of St Michael and St George service in London

Dress, clutch and shoes: Ralph & Russo

ANGELINA JOLIE PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

Hollywood royalty does British royalty and the result is dame-worthy. We're so used to seeing Jolie in sack dresses or United Nations uniforms, that the one time she channels Meghan Markle, it's a posh sight to behold. The matching fascinator and gloves add to the low-key loveliness.

NOOMI RAPACE (B)

Premiere of Sharp Objects in Los Angeles

Top, skirt and shoes: Not known

NOOMI RAPACE PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

Who knew such an extreme case of the blues could make me feel so good? Rapace never fails to bring her brand of crazy to the red carpet, but for once, I approve. Head-to-toe matchy-matchy awesomeness.

GWEN STEFANI (C+)

Opening of the Gwen Stefani - Just A Girl residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

Dress and shoes: Not known

GWEN STEFANI PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

She's gone from 'Just A Girl' to 'Ageing Showgirl' in this tacky-as-hell ice skater-meets-trapeze artist cosplay. It goes further south when you start noticing the visible shapewear and nylon stockings. Hopefully what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

AMY ADAMS (D)

Screening of Sharp Objects in New York

Bra and pantsuit: Stella McCartney

AMY ADAMS PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

You know your pants are trouble when they practically eat up your feet and nobody can be bothered to hem the damn thing. Not only has Adams been robbed of an Oscar multiple times, even Hollywood's tailors are snubbing her. The poor woman just can't catch a break.

JESSICA CHASTAIN (F)

Screening of Woman Walks Ahead in New York

Dress and shoes: Givenchy

JESSICA CHASTAIN PHOTOS: EPA, AFP

Love the heels, loathe the dress, pity the wearer. Chastain deserves way better than two awful half-finished frocks they tried - and failed - to combine into one. This foul experiment truly deserves a spot in Hollywood's ever-expanding Frankendress Hall of Shame.