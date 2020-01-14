Jaime King is queen of the Golden Globes after-party red carpet

JAIME KING (A-)

InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party in Los Angeles

Gown: Cucculelli Shaheen

Clutch: Sophia Webster

Out of all the myriad gowns on display at the Golden Globe after-party, it was King who was queen. You cannot go wrong with vintage Great Gatsby-inspired glamour, and she does it so well, blunt bob and all. This beaded Art Deco capelet number appears mint green or silvery blue at different angles, and is simply a shimmering stunner.

ASHLEY BENSON (B+)

InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party in Los Angeles

Gown: Georges Hobeika

I can't get totally behind the exposed torso, but I am living for the unique silhouette and deliciously dreamy pastel ombre effect of the embellishments on the draped, cape-style, cut-out top and matching long skirt.

BRIE LARSON (B)

Screening for Just Mercy in Los Angeles

Jumpsuit and shoes: Celine

Larson is extending the Christmas cheer by dishing out more gold metallics even in January. A black belt would have - quite literally - made the outfit an easier cinch, and with a higher score. But I am still enjoying her cool girl vibe in this shiny jumpsuit and slouchy black boots.

KAT GRAHAM (C-)

The Art Of Elysium gala in Los Angeles

Gown: J'Amemme

Shoes: Not known

Marvel at or mock this voluminous insanity, at least it's not something you see every day. Or wish to. But here we are. And I am instantly reminded of what happened to the swelling, inflated blueberry version of Violet in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory - only this is the couture version.

NAOMI WATTS (D)

Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration in Los Angeles

Dress: Magda Butrym

Clutch and shoes: Not known

If the dress does not fit, do not wear it. Watts obviously does not subscribe to that basic concept of fashion, judging from this little white dress featuring gigantic puffy sleeves, ruched skirt and the most tortured fabric ever. The overall effect is so sad and droopy, I just want to give her a hug and tell her everything is going to be okay.