Janelle Monae brings rainbows to the red carpet

JANELLE MONAE (A)

BET Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Nicolas Jebran

Doesn't this make you crave rainbow cake? Her quirky styling and incredible multi-coloured tiered skirt, a refreshing switch from her usual avant garde black-and-white uniforms, is just the thing to kick off the week on a happy and bright note.

PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

BLAC CHYNA (C+)

BET Awards in Los Angeles

Top and skirt: Not known

The slinky metallic chainmail two-piece would not have looked out of place at the Met Gala.

Too bad the tasseled underboob to rule all underboobs deflates the whole thing for me.

PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

OLIVIA HOLT (C-)

Opening ceremony of the Monte-Carlo Television

Festival in Monaco

Top and skirt: Georges Hobeika

Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti

It is all fine and dandy from the waist up, then we get the totally sheer tulle skirt over lace hotpants. Rip that thing off and the effect immediately becomes 10 times less silly.

PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

MEGHAN TRAINOR (D)

Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles

Top and pants: Christian Siriano

Cut-outs, puffy shoulders, bell cuffs, wide trouser legs - this is what "extra" looks like. Or perhaps a leprechaun's lady-love. Seriously, this much green should not be legal outside of Saint Patrick's Day.

PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS

KELLY CLARKSON (F)

Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles

Gown: Balmain

Clarkson doesn't have the body for Balmain, which is basically FMO (for models only). The mash-up of swirls and laser-cut circles is literally painful to look at. As in, it is leaving my eyes with a blue-black.