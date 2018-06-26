Janelle Monae brings rainbows to the red carpet
Janelle Monae brings a rainbow, sunshine and pure joy to the red carpet
JANELLE MONAE (A)
BET Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Nicolas Jebran
Doesn't this make you crave rainbow cake? Her quirky styling and incredible multi-coloured tiered skirt, a refreshing switch from her usual avant garde black-and-white uniforms, is just the thing to kick off the week on a happy and bright note.
BLAC CHYNA (C+)
BET Awards in Los Angeles
Top and skirt: Not known
The slinky metallic chainmail two-piece would not have looked out of place at the Met Gala.
Too bad the tasseled underboob to rule all underboobs deflates the whole thing for me.
OLIVIA HOLT (C-)
Opening ceremony of the Monte-Carlo Television
Festival in Monaco
Top and skirt: Georges Hobeika
Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti
It is all fine and dandy from the waist up, then we get the totally sheer tulle skirt over lace hotpants. Rip that thing off and the effect immediately becomes 10 times less silly.
MEGHAN TRAINOR (D)
Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles
Top and pants: Christian Siriano
Cut-outs, puffy shoulders, bell cuffs, wide trouser legs - this is what "extra" looks like. Or perhaps a leprechaun's lady-love. Seriously, this much green should not be legal outside of Saint Patrick's Day.
KELLY CLARKSON (F)
Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles
Gown: Balmain
Clarkson doesn't have the body for Balmain, which is basically FMO (for models only). The mash-up of swirls and laser-cut circles is literally painful to look at. As in, it is leaving my eyes with a blue-black.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now